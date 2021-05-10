NJ legislation would pay drivers for NYC 'congestion' toll

New York’s Legislature approved a conceptual plan for congestion pricing two years ago and it was initially projected to be in place by this year. But the pandemic and a lack of guidance from federal regulators on the type of environmental review that was required combined to stall the project. That guidance was provided at the end of March.

New York plans to use the revenue from the tolls, estimated at $1 billion annually, to issue bonds to raise money to refurbish the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s aging subway system.

Gottheimer noted that none of the money raised by the congestion pricing plan would go to public transit systems operating in New Jersey, which need upgrades too.

“These dollars collected through the congestion tax plan that New York's proposing will only go to New York City, mostly to the MTA to help fix their subways, and not a cent to actually help our state in any way,” he said.

In an email Monday, Ken Lovett, senior advisor to MTA chairman and CEO Patrick Foye, cast doubt on New Jersey’s plan.