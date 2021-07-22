NJ requires lead pipe inventory, replacement over 10 years

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of public water systems in New Jersey must take inventory of their lead pipes and replace them over the next decade under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed Thursday.

The law makes New Jersey the latest state, along with California, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, to call for an inventory of how many lead pipes carry drinking water to residents. Lead is not safe at any level to ingest and leads to developmental problems for children.

“This is a crisis that has been building for decades, and in some cases, centuries,” Murphy said Thursday, and noted that two-thirds of housing stock in New Jersey predates 1980, several years before lead-based solder was banned in plumbing.

More than 225,000 New Jersey children were diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels between 2000 and 2015, said Sean Jackson, CEO of Isles, a Trenton-based nonprofit community development and environmental organization.

The issue made headlines in 2019, with Newark and Trenton beginning to identify and replace lead service lines. Newark embarked on an aggressive program and is on the verge of completing replacement of about 20,000 lead service lines. But with the COVID-19 pandemic preoccupying government and residents alike over the last year and a half, lead remediation declined in visibility.