NJ Senate passes measure seeking to oust state prisons chief

The Senate's action is the latest legislative push to oust Hicks. In the Assembly, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing for Hicks' impeachment. Before Friday's vote, every Democratic senator wrote a public letter calling on Hicks to be removed.

So far, the governor has not weighed in. He has called for accountability at the department and hired an outside counsel to investigate the Jan. 11 incident. Murphy, who faces reelection this year, also points to the ongoing criminal investigation at the prison.

It's far from the first time the women's prison has made news, though. In April, a Justice Department investigation found a culture of acceptance of sexual assault at the prison. The report found reasonable cause to conclude the prison failed to protect women from sexual abuse by staff and exposed them to harm.

The Corrections Department has said in response to the report that it was making a number of changes, including adding surveillance cameras and ways for women to report assaults.