NJ state Senate majority leader to retire when term ends

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey state Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg said Wednesday she will be retiring after three decades in the state Legislature when her term ends early next year.

She has served since 2012 as the Democratic majority leader and has represented Bergen County in the Legislature since 1992, first in the Assembly and in the Senate since 2005. Weinberg, who will turn 86 in February, said she wants to devote more time to her family and things she enjoys.

She has a reputation as a supporter of transparency in government and as an advocate for New Jersey Transit users, but she has also been a political lightning rod, drawing the ire of former GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

In 2011 he made headlines when he suggested reporters be more critical of her, asking if they would “please take the bat out on her for once.” She responded that she wasn't intimidated.

She co-chaired the legislative committee that probed the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal known as Bridgegate during Christie's second term as governor. She also led a panel probing allegations of sexual misconduct within Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's campaign in 2017.