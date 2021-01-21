NJ Statehouse rehab deadline now 2023, Murphy admin says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Like a desert mirage, the completion date for New Jersey's Statehouse renovation moves farther away the closer the calendar moves toward it.

The $300 million refurbishment that began soon after it was announced by former Gov. Chris Christie in late 2016 was supposed to take four years. In 2018, the completion date was expected to be 2022, and now Gov. Phil Murphy's administration says it'll be January 2023 before the renovation is done.

“At present it is still within budget and on time, with construction slated for completion in January 2023 and building occupancy expected for mid-year after installation of furniture, IT equipment, and other components,” Treasury spokesperson Jennifer Sciortino said.

How can it be on time, if it's later than initially thought? The Murphy administration penciled in 36 months for completing the general contracting phase, which started in December 2019, and that work is on track, according to Sciortino, but the bidding process added some delay.

There have been other discoveries along the way that have taken time, she added.