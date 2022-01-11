 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NJ to start legislative session with smaller Dem majority

  • 0
Senate President-New Jersey

FILE — State Sen. Nick Scutari, speaks at the State House in Trenton, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021. Democrats in the New Jersey Senate picked Scutari on Friday to be their new leader after current President Steve Sweeney lost reelection to a Republican newcomer. For the first time in just over a decade, New Jersey's state Senate is beginning a new session this week without Senate President Steve Sweeney, the ironworker and union executive who's shepherded major laws through the Legislature including a phased in $15 an hour minimum wage and recreational marijuana legalization.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is set to begin a new legislative session Monday with diminished Democratic majorities and a new Senate president.

This session follows last year's election in which Republicans netted one seat in the 40-member Senate and picked up six seats in the Assembly.

The new session also marks the first time in more than a decade that Senate President Steve Sweeney won't return to Trenton, after the Democrat lost in November to Republican Ed Durr. Democratic Sen. Nicholas Scutari was picked by Democrats to lead their caucus and is expected to be sworn in as the next Senate president.

Both Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have said they interpreted the election results as voters asking the Legislature to focus on making the state more affordable.

People are also reading…

Republicans have said the results show voters were worn out by COVID-19 restrictions, the toll on the state's economy and years of Democratic stewardship in Trenton.

New Jersey’s Legislature consists of an 80-seat Assembly and a 40-seat Senate. Democrats hold 24 Senate spots to the GOP’s 14. That’s down from 25-15 in the previous session. In the Assembly, the Democrats have 46 seats to the Republicans’ 34. Democrats previously had a 52-28 seat advantage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump's excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Betty White suffered stroke six days before her death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News