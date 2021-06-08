NJ-Uncontested

06-08-21 20:00,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in New Jersey.
Governor
Philip Murphy (i), Dem
State Senate - District 1
Michael Testa (i), GOP
Yolanda Garcia Balicki, Dem
State Senate - District 2
Vince Mazzeo, Dem
State Senate - District 3
Edward Durr, GOP
Steve Sweeney (i), Dem
State Senate - District 4
Stephen Pakradooni, GOP
Fred Madden (i), Dem
State Senate - District 5
Nilsa Cruz-Perez (i), Dem
State Senate - District 6
John Foley, GOP
James Beach (i), Dem
State Senate - District 7
Michelle Arnold, GOP
Troy Singleton (i), Dem
State Senate - District 8
Jean Stanfield, GOP
Dawn Addiego (i), Dem
State Senate - District 9
Christopher Connors (i), GOP
David Wright, Dem
State Senate - District 10
Jim Holzapfel (i), GOP
Emma Mammano, Dem
State Senate - District 11
Lori Annetta, GOP
Vin Gopal (i), Dem
State Senate - District 12
Samuel Thompson (i), GOP
Joseph Altomonte, Dem
State Senate - District 13
Declan O'Scanlon (i), GOP
Vincent Solomeno, Dem
State Senate - District 14
Adam Elias, GOP
Linda Greenstein (i), Dem
State Senate - District 15
Susan Gaul, GOP
State Senate - District 15
Shirley Turner (i), Dem
State Senate - District 16
Andrew Zwicker, Dem
State Senate - District 17
James Abate, GOP
Bob Smith (i), Dem
State Senate - District 18
Vinal Patel, GOP
State Senate - District 19
Christian Onuoha, GOP
Joseph Vitale (i), Dem
State Senate - District 21
Jon Bramnick, GOP
Joseph Signorello, Dem
State Senate - District 22
William Michelson, GOP
Nicholas Scutari (i), Dem
State Senate - District 23
Michael Doherty (i), GOP
State Senate - District 23
Denise King, Dem
State Senate - District 25
Jeffrey Grayzel, Dem
Anthony M. Bucco (i), GOP
State Senate - District 26
Joe Pennacchio (i), GOP
Christine Clarke, Dem
State Senate - District 27
Adam Kraemer, GOP
Richard Codey (i), Dem
State Senate - District 28
Frank Contella, GOP
State Senate - District 29
Teresa Ruiz (i), Dem
State Senate - District 30
Robert Singer (i), GOP
Dan Stinger, Dem
State Senate - District 31
Neil Schulman, GOP
Sandra Cunningham (i), Dem
State Senate - District 32
Juan Barbadillo, GOP
Nicholas Sacco (i), Dem
State Senate - District 33
Agha Khan, GOP
Brian Stack (i), Dem
State Senate - District 34
Scott Pollack, GOP
Nia Gill (i), Dem
State Senate - District 35
Kenneth Pengitore, GOP
Nelida Pou (i), Dem
State Senate - District 36
Paul Sarlo (i), Dem
State Senate - District 37
Michael Koontz, GOP
State Senate - District 38
Richard Garcia, GOP
Joseph Lagana (i), Dem
State Senate - District 39
Holly Schepisi (i), GOP
Ruth Dugan, Dem
State Senate - District 40
Kristin Corrado (i), GOP
Michael Sedon, Dem
State Assembly - District 1
Erik Simonsen (i), GOP
Antwan McClellan (i), GOP
John Capizola, Dem
Christopher Wilson, Dem
State Assembly - District 2
Don Guardian, GOP
Claire Swift, GOP
John Armato (i), Dem
Caren Fitzpatrick, Dem
State Assembly - District 3
Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, GOP
John Burzichelli (i), Dem
Adam Taliaferro (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 4
Denise Gonzalez, GOP
Paul Moriarty (i), Dem
Gabriela Mosquera (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 5
Samuel DliMatteo, GOP
Sean Sepsey, GOP
William Moen (i), Dem
William Spearman (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 6
Ed Farmer, GOP
Richard Super, GOP
Louis Greenwald (i), Dem
Pamela Lampitt (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 7
Douglas Dillon, GOP
Joseph Jesuele, GOP
Herb Conaway (i), Dem
Carol Murphy (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 8
Michael Torrissi, GOP
Brandon Umba, GOP
Allison Eckel, Dem
Mark Natale, Dem
State Assembly - District 9
DiAnne Gove (i), GOP
Brian Rumpf (i), GOP
Kristen Henninger-Holland, Dem
Alexis Jackson, Dem
State Assembly - District 10
Garitt Kono, Dem
Mary Quilter, Dem
State Assembly - District 11
Kimberly Eulner, GOP
Marilyn Piperno, GOP
Joann Downey (i), Dem
Eric Houghtaling (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 12
Raya Arbiol, Dem
Michael Palazzolla, Dem
State Assembly - District 13
Allison Friedman, Dem
Erin Howard, Dem
State Assembly - District 14
Andrew Pachuta, GOP
Bina Shah, GOP
Daniel Benson (i), Dem
Wayne DeAngelo (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 15
Patricia Johnson, GOP
Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (i), Dem
Anthony Verrelli (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 16
Joseph Lukac, GOP
Vincent Panico, GOP
State Assembly - District 17
Catherine Barrier, GOP
Peter Gabra, GOP
Joseph Danielsen (i), Dem
Joseph Egan (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 18
Angela Fam, GOP
Melanie McCann Mott, GOP
State Assembly - District 19
Bruce Banko, GOP
Anthony Gallo, GOP
Craig Coughlin (i), Dem
Yvonne Lopez (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 21
Elizabeth Graner, Dem
Anjali Mehrotra, Dem
State Assembly - District 22
Hans Herberg, GOP
David Sypher, GOP
James Kennedy (i), Dem
Linda Carter (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 23
John DiMaio (i), GOP
Erik Peterson (i), GOP
Hope Kaufman, Dem
Nicholas LaBelle, Dem
State Assembly - District 24
Parker Space (i), GOP
Harold Wirths (i), GOP
Scott Fadden, Dem
State Assembly - District 25
Brian Bergen (i), GOP
Aura Dunn (i), GOP
Lauren Barnett, Dem
Patricia Veres, Dem
State Assembly - District 26
Melissa Brown Blaeuer, Dem
Pamela Fadden, Dem
State Assembly - District 27
Kevin Ryan, GOP
Johnathan Sym, GOP
Mila Jasey (i), Dem
John McKeon (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 28
Anthony D'Angelo, GOP
Monique Headen, GOP
Ralph Caputo (i), Dem
Cleopatra Tucker (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 29
Eliana Pintor Marin (i), Dem
Shanique Speight (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 30
Stephen Dobbins, Dem
Matthew Filosa, Dem
State Assembly - District 31
Rose Javier, GOP
Brandon Vila, GOP
State Assembly - District 32
Tamara Claudio, GOP
Marisela Rodriguez, GOP
Angelica Jimenez (i), Dem
Pedro Mejia (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 33
Jacob Curtis, GOP
Marcos Marte, GOP
Annette Chaparro (i), Dem
Raj Mukherji (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 34
Tafari Anderson, GOP
Irene DeVita, GOP
Thomas Giblin (i), Dem
Britnee Timberlake (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 35
Iman Majagah, GOP
Ramzy Yamisha, GOP
Shavonda Sumter (i), Dem
Benjie Wimberly (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 36
Clinton Calabrese (i), Dem
Gary Schaer (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 37
Edward Durfee, GOP
Perley Patrick, GOP
State Assembly - District 38
Alfonso Mastrofilipo, GOP
Gerard Taylor, GOP
Lisa Swain (i), Dem
Chris Tully (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 39
Karlito Almeda, Dem
Melinda Iannuzzi, Dem
State Assembly - District 40
Christopher DePhillips (i), GOP
Kevin Rooney (i), GOP
Genevieve Allard, Dem
Nicole McNamara, Dem
