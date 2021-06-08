 Skip to main content
AP

NJ-Winners

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in New Jersey.

Governor

Jack Ciattarelli, GOP

Governor

Philip Murphy (i), Dem

State Senate - District 1

Michael Testa (i), GOP

State Senate - District 1

Yolanda Garcia Balicki, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Vince Polistina, GOP

State Senate - District 2

Vince Mazzeo, Dem

State Senate - District 3

Edward Durr, GOP

State Senate - District 3

Steve Sweeney (i), Dem

State Senate - District 4

Stephen Pakradooni, GOP

State Senate - District 4

Fred Madden (i), Dem

State Senate - District 5

Nilsa Cruz-Perez (i), Dem

State Senate - District 6

John Foley, GOP

State Senate - District 6

James Beach (i), Dem

State Senate - District 7

Michelle Arnold, GOP

State Senate - District 7

Troy Singleton (i), Dem

State Senate - District 8

Jean Stanfield, GOP

State Senate - District 8

Dawn Addiego (i), Dem

State Senate - District 9

Christopher Connors (i), GOP

State Senate - District 9

David Wright, Dem

State Senate - District 10

Jim Holzapfel (i), GOP

State Senate - District 10

Emma Mammano, Dem

State Senate - District 11

Lori Annetta, GOP

State Senate - District 11

Vin Gopal (i), Dem

State Senate - District 12

Samuel Thompson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 12

Joseph Altomonte, Dem

State Senate - District 13

Declan O'Scanlon (i), GOP

State Senate - District 13

Vincent Solomeno, Dem

State Senate - District 14

Adam Elias, GOP

State Senate - District 14

Linda Greenstein (i), Dem

State Senate - District 15

Susan Gaul, GOP

State Senate - District 15

Shirley Turner (i), Dem

State Senate - District 16

Michael Pappas, GOP

State Senate - District 16

Andrew Zwicker, Dem

State Senate - District 17

James Abate, GOP

State Senate - District 17

Bob Smith (i), Dem

State Senate - District 18

Vinal Patel, GOP

State Senate - District 18

Patrick Diegnan Jr. (i), Dem

State Senate - District 19

Christian Onuoha, GOP

State Senate - District 19

Joseph Vitale (i), Dem

State Senate - District 20

Joseph Cryan (i), Dem

State Senate - District 21

Jon Bramnick, GOP

State Senate - District 21

Joseph Signorello, Dem

State Senate - District 22

William Michelson, GOP

State Senate - District 22

Nicholas Scutari (i), Dem

State Senate - District 23

Michael Doherty (i), GOP

State Senate - District 23

Denise King, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Steven Oroho (i), GOP

State Senate - District 25

Jeffrey Grayzel, Dem

State Senate - District 25

Anthony M. Bucco (i), GOP

State Senate - District 26

Joe Pennacchio (i), GOP

State Senate - District 26

Christine Clarke, Dem

State Senate - District 27

Adam Kraemer, GOP

State Senate - District 27

Richard Codey (i), Dem

State Senate - District 28

Frank Contella, GOP

State Senate - District 28

Ronald Rice (i), Dem

State Senate - District 29

Teresa Ruiz (i), Dem

State Senate - District 30

Robert Singer (i), GOP

State Senate - District 30

Dan Stinger, Dem

State Senate - District 31

Neil Schulman, GOP

State Senate - District 31

Sandra Cunningham (i), Dem

State Senate - District 32

Juan Barbadillo, GOP

State Senate - District 32

Nicholas Sacco (i), Dem

State Senate - District 33

Agha Khan, GOP

State Senate - District 33

Brian Stack (i), Dem

State Senate - District 34

Scott Pollack, GOP

State Senate - District 34

Nia Gill (i), Dem

State Senate - District 35

Kenneth Pengitore, GOP

State Senate - District 35

Nelida Pou (i), Dem

State Senate - District 36

Paul Sarlo (i), Dem

State Senate - District 37

Michael Koontz, GOP

State Senate - District 37

Gordon Johnson, Dem

State Senate - District 38

Richard Garcia, GOP

State Senate - District 38

Joseph Lagana (i), Dem

State Senate - District 39

Holly Schepisi (i), GOP

State Senate - District 39

Ruth Dugan, Dem

State Senate - District 40

Kristin Corrado (i), GOP

State Senate - District 40

Michael Sedon, Dem

State Assembly - District 1

Erik Simonsen (i), GOP

Antwan McClellan (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 1

John Capizola, Dem

Christopher Wilson, Dem

State Assembly - District 2

Don Guardian, GOP

Claire Swift, GOP

State Assembly - District 2

John Armato (i), Dem

Caren Fitzpatrick, Dem

State Assembly - District 3

Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, GOP

State Assembly - District 3

John Burzichelli (i), Dem

Adam Taliaferro (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 4

Denise Gonzalez, GOP

State Assembly - District 4

Paul Moriarty (i), Dem

Gabriela Mosquera (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 5

Samuel DliMatteo, GOP

Sean Sepsey, GOP

State Assembly - District 5

William Moen (i), Dem

William Spearman (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 6

Ed Farmer, GOP

Richard Super, GOP

State Assembly - District 6

Louis Greenwald (i), Dem

Pamela Lampitt (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 7

Douglas Dillon, GOP

Joseph Jesuele, GOP

State Assembly - District 7

Herb Conaway (i), Dem

Carol Murphy (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 8

Michael Torrissi, GOP

Brandon Umba, GOP

State Assembly - District 8

Allison Eckel, Dem

Mark Natale, Dem

State Assembly - District 9

DiAnne Gove (i), GOP

Brian Rumpf (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 9

Kristen Henninger-Holland, Dem

Alexis Jackson, Dem

State Assembly - District 10

John Catalano (i), GOP

Gregory McGuckin (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 10

Garitt Kono, Dem

Mary Quilter, Dem

State Assembly - District 11

Kimberly Eulner, GOP

Marilyn Piperno, GOP

State Assembly - District 11

Joann Downey (i), Dem

Eric Houghtaling (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 12

Robert Clifton (i), GOP

Ronald Dancer (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 12

Raya Arbiol, Dem

Michael Palazzolla, Dem

State Assembly - District 13

Vicky Flynn, GOP

Gerard Scharfenberger (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 13

Allison Friedman, Dem

Erin Howard, Dem

State Assembly - District 14

Andrew Pachuta, GOP

Bina Shah, GOP

State Assembly - District 14

Daniel Benson (i), Dem

Wayne DeAngelo (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 15

Patricia Johnson, GOP

State Assembly - District 15

Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (i), Dem

Anthony Verrelli (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 16

Joseph Lukac, GOP

Vincent Panico, GOP

State Assembly - District 16

Roy Freiman (i), Dem

Sadaf Jaffer, Dem

State Assembly - District 17

Catherine Barrier, GOP

Peter Gabra, GOP

State Assembly - District 17

Joseph Danielsen (i), Dem

Joseph Egan (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 18

Angela Fam, GOP

Melanie McCann Mott, GOP

State Assembly - District 19

Bruce Banko, GOP

Anthony Gallo, GOP

State Assembly - District 19

Craig Coughlin (i), Dem

Yvonne Lopez (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 20

Reginald Atkins, Dem

Annette Quijano (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 21

Michele Matsikoudis, GOP

Nancy Munoz (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 21

Elizabeth Graner, Dem

Anjali Mehrotra, Dem

State Assembly - District 22

Hans Herberg, GOP

David Sypher, GOP

State Assembly - District 22

James Kennedy (i), Dem

Linda Carter (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 23

John DiMaio (i), GOP

Erik Peterson (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 23

Hope Kaufman, Dem

Nicholas LaBelle, Dem

State Assembly - District 24

Parker Space (i), GOP

Harold Wirths (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 24

Scott Fadden, Dem

State Assembly - District 25

Brian Bergen (i), GOP

Aura Dunn (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 25

Lauren Barnett, Dem

Patricia Veres, Dem

State Assembly - District 26

Jay Webber (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 26

Melissa Brown Blaeuer, Dem

Pamela Fadden, Dem

State Assembly - District 27

Kevin Ryan, GOP

Johnathan Sym, GOP

State Assembly - District 27

Mila Jasey (i), Dem

John McKeon (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 28

Anthony D'Angelo, GOP

Monique Headen, GOP

State Assembly - District 28

Ralph Caputo (i), Dem

Cleopatra Tucker (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 29

Eliana Pintor Marin (i), Dem

Shanique Speight (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 30

Sean Kean (i), GOP

Edward Thomson (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 30

Stephen Dobbins, Dem

Matthew Filosa, Dem

State Assembly - District 31

Rose Javier, GOP

Brandon Vila, GOP

State Assembly - District 31

Angela McKnight (i), Dem

William Sampson, Dem

State Assembly - District 32

Tamara Claudio, GOP

Marisela Rodriguez, GOP

State Assembly - District 32

Angelica Jimenez (i), Dem

Pedro Mejia (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 33

Jacob Curtis, GOP

Marcos Marte, GOP

State Assembly - District 33

Annette Chaparro (i), Dem

Raj Mukherji (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 34

Tafari Anderson, GOP

Irene DeVita, GOP

State Assembly - District 34

Thomas Giblin (i), Dem

Britnee Timberlake (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 35

Iman Majagah, GOP

Ramzy Yamisha, GOP

State Assembly - District 35

Shavonda Sumter (i), Dem

Benjie Wimberly (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 36

Clinton Calabrese (i), Dem

Gary Schaer (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 37

Edward Durfee, GOP

Perley Patrick, GOP

State Assembly - District 37

Shama Haider, Dem

Ellen Park, Dem

State Assembly - District 38

Alfonso Mastrofilipo, GOP

Gerard Taylor, GOP

State Assembly - District 38

Lisa Swain (i), Dem

Chris Tully (i), Dem

State Assembly - District 39

Robert Auth (i), GOP

Deanne DeFuccio (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 39

Karlito Almeda, Dem

Melinda Iannuzzi, Dem

State Assembly - District 40

Christopher DePhillips (i), GOP

Kevin Rooney (i), GOP

State Assembly - District 40

Genevieve Allard, Dem

Nicole McNamara, Dem

