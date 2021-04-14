No. 2 House Republican says GOP would act against Gaetz

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Republican leader said Wednesday that party leaders would “take action" against Rep. Matt Gaetz if the Justice Department formally moves against the Florida lawmaker, who is under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking.

The remarks by Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana made him the latest congressional Republicans to opt against springing to the defense of the three-term lawmaker from Florida's panhandle. Federal investigators are probing Gaetz over allegations that include sex with a minor, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.

Scalise said in recent years, party leaders have removed Republican lawmakers facing serious charges from their committee assignments. That was essentially a restatement of the House GOP's internal rules, which require lawmakers to resign from committees if they are indicted for felonies with penalties of at least two years in prison.

“If something really formal happened from Justice, we would of course react and take action," Scalise told reporters.