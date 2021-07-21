No. 2 US diplomat Sherman to visit China as tensions soar

Sherman’s visit to China follows a significant deterioration in already badly strained U.S.-China ties in just the past two weeks, and there had been questions about why the trip was not announced at the same time as the rest of her travel to the region.

The officials would not confirm suggestions that the Chinese had initially offered only lower-level officials for Sherman to meet. But they said the Biden administration would not have agreed to the visit unless they were assured Sherman would be able to see top-ranking officials in person.

The officials were not authorized to preview the trip publicly ahead of a formal announcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Asked about Sherman’s itinerary on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the administration was “exploring opportunities” to engage face to face with Chinese officials at senior levels.

“The president believes there is no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy, that we are prepared, if it’s appropriate, to engage in direct diplomacy with the PRC if and when it is in our interests, and when we think it would be constructive and meaningful to do so," Price said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "We make announcements only once and if we determine that a visit has the potential to be just that.”