No. 3 House GOP leader backs Trump impeachment as tide grows

“There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection," Kinzinger said in a statement about Trump, whom he's repeatedly criticized over the years. Kinzinger added if Trump's inciting “a deadly insurrection” against Congress “is not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”

“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy,” Katko said in a statement. “For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action" and backing impeachment.

In remarks to his supporters outside the White House before they streamed to the Capitol, Trump told them “this is the time for strength,” adding, “We got to get rid of the weak Congress people," describing them as "the Liz Cheneys of the world.”

Republicans have said they expected perhaps 10 House GOP lawmakers to break ranks and vote with Democrats to impeach Trump, and a clear majority of Republicans seem likely to stand by him.