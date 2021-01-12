 Skip to main content
No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney to vote to impeach Trump, says there's "never been a greater betrayal" by a president
AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney to vote to impeach Trump, says there's "never been a greater betrayal" by a president.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

