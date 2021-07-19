No Black voices during Missouri hearing on racism teachings

“I felt today it was important to hear from people who have tried to go through the official cycle of authority within their districts and have basically been turned away," she told committee members.

O'Laughlin said she also invited an associate professor of teaching who specializes in Black history, but he declined to testify.

She said there will be more committee hearings on critical race theory and more opportunities for the public to weigh in.

“I'm certain this won't be the last conversation,” she said.

Heather Fleming, a former Missouri teacher who now offers diversity and inclusion training, said she wanted to testify Monday but was not allowed. She said without any African Americans involved in the discussion, “you’re talking about us, without us.”

“What not having any African Americans in the room really showed was that this wasn’t really about understanding,” Fleming said.

Scholars developed critical race theory during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.

It's recently become a political lightning rod.