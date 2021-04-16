 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No COVID-19 restrictions planned in Weld County
0 comments
AP

No COVID-19 restrictions planned in Weld County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Officials in Weld County plan to promote personal responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 now that Colorado has given counties the power to make decisions on public health rules.

In a statement on Thursday, the Weld County Board of Commissioners said county government will not issue restrictions or regulations “that hinder an individual’s ability to manage the day-to-day decisions for themselves and their family, or a business’s right to run their establishment in a manner that works best for them and the consumers they serve."

The state announced the shift to local control on Tuesday but kept the statewide mask mandate in place along with capacity limits for indoor mass gatherings. At the time, the state said it expected that many local governments would enact restrictions that go beyond those statewide measures.

The change comes as COVID-19 cases rebound in Weld County, the state's ninth-most populous, and across most of the state, the Greeley Tribune reported.

Six public health agencies serving the seven counties in the Denver metro area and representing 60% of the state’s population have announced plans to collaborate on their pandemic response through the Metro Public Health Coalition.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Tribune of Greeley, Co.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: We 'can't afford to wait' on gun safety

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News