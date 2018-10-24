ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico likely won't get a chance to hear a debate after the GOP hopeful ignored all invites.
Republican nominee Yvette Herrell has declined to respond to offers by three television stations to participate in a debate between her and Democrat Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small.
Torres Small campaign manager Brian Sowyrda says it's now too late for a debate since the election is less than two weeks away.
Herrell senior aide Rob Burgess did not immediately respond to a text message. He previously said Herrell couldn't attend a KOAT-TV debate because she was meeting with voters.
KRWG-TV in Las Cruces and KOB-TV and KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reached out to both candidates about debates.
Sowyrda says Torres Small agreed to all offers.
———
This story corrects the name of the Torres Small campaign representative who said the candidate had agreed to all debate offers.