No escape: Senators to be quiet, unplugged for Trump trial

Other senators were still adjusting. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California stole a few moments on her cellphone before an aide motioned to her that it was time to escort Chief Justice John Roberts into the chamber.

After the swearing-in, as their colleagues stepped forward one by one to sign an oath book, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, clapped his hands quietly as if he was ready to get moving. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., read through a stack of papers. Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas peeked under the lid of his desk.

The ban on cellphones and any other materials unrelated to impeachment means that other Senate business will have to wait. Decorum rules circulated to Senate offices say that “reading materials should be confined to only those readings which pertain to the matter before the Senate."

“The rest of the world keeps going on,” said Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. “That's the challenge that all of us have, is that we're used to tracking international news and certainly news in our state, all the time, and now suddenly as things are moving along in our state, or around the world, we'll be a little slower to be able to get to it.”