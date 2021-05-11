No-excuse absentee voting up for debate in Connecticut House

“We don't need to open the floodgates to ballot fraud. We don't need to open the floodgates to bad actors to take advantage of a system where there's no protections,” said state Rep. David Labriola, R-Naugatuck.

Republicans unsuccessfully tried to amend the legislation to require that a photo ID be presented at the polls, arguing it would create confidence among voters in the accuracy of the vote. Democrats, who control the General Assembly, argued that people without IDs would be disenfranchised.

Tuesday's debate on whether to expand absentee voting comes nearly a week after the House of Representatives passed another resolution, 115 to 26, that would place a question on the 2022 general election ballot asking voters if the state constitution should be amended to allow in-person, early voting before an election or referendum. The resolution awaits action in the Senate.

It's unclear whether an amendment concerning absentee ballots would appear on the 2022 ballot as well. It would first need to pass both the House and Senate by a 75% majority.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.