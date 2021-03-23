No extra SC worker pay in budget now; but leaders promise it

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House gave key approval to the state's $9.8 billion budget Tuesday, which provides small raises for most teachers and some law enforcement officers, but not for other state employees.

Republican leaders promised either a bonus or a raise for most lower-paid state employees if somewhat rosier predictions about the state's economy recovering from the COVID-19 downturn come true after taxes are collected this spring.

“To make sure we thank state employees and we recognize their hard work and their sacrifice — we need to do that with an increase in their pay," said Rep. Murrell Smith, the Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, which writes the budget.

Smith said if for some reason tax collection isn't enough to ensure revenue every year for a raise, he will push for a bonus.

Smith was responding to Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, whose made her annual trip to the front of the House to ask for the raises.

“State employees are pretty fed up with being told to wait until next year,” the Democrat from Orangeburg said.