No federal payments for individual damage in Georgia tornado

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says individual residents won't get disaster assistance after a March 26 tornado damaged more than 1,700 homes southwest of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that FEMA rejected an appeal from Gov. Brian Kemp for payments to individuals after initially turning down the request, finding the damage was not severe enough to warrant individual assistance. President Joe Biden in May approved assistance to governments and electric cooperatives in eight Georgia counties after March storms. Government aid usually requires a lower threshold of damage.

A tornado stretched nearly 40 miles (65 kilometers) across Heard, Coweta and Fayette counties, causing extensive damage in Newnan. Officials estimate 70 homes were destroyed. Two schools were heavily damaged. The Georgia Department of Insurance estimated the storm prompted more than $75 million in auto and home insurance claims.

Many residents with uninsured property losses are struggling, Newnan Mayor Keith Brady said.