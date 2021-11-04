 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No hike on unemployment taxes in South Carolina next year

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Businesses in South Carolina won’t see a hike in their unemployment insurance taxes next year, state officials announced Thursday.

Those employer tax rates will either drop or stay the same in 2022, workforce officials said at a news conference.

South Carolina used hundreds of millions of federal coronavirus aid dollars to replenish its unemployment trust fund after the pandemic recession put a strain on the program. The fund has a current balance of about $1.19 billion.

The state didn't take out any loans to keep the fund afloat, a move that will save businesses money as South Carolina won't have to repay federal loans and interest, said Gov. Henry McMaster.

South Carolina did borrow nearly $1 billion from the federal government during the Great Recession to keep providing unemployment benefits. Lawmakers later passed new regulations requiring the Department of Employment and Workforce to rebuild the fund to be able to withstand a future recession without having to take out federal loans.

The state has paid out more than $6.5 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic, according to the workforce agency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

Watch Now: Related Video

How earthquakes might actually help trees grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News