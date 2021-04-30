No immediate ruling as North Carolina voter ID trial ends

“Historical evidence is important because it reveals a pattern of elected officials using laws to target African American voters when it is politically expedient to do so,” Brachman told the judges during the online trial. “Taken together, the facts ... are compelling evidence that (the bill) was intended to entrench the Republican majority by targeting reliably Democratic African American voters.”

David Thompson, an attorney representing House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate leader Phil Berger and other GOP legislators, sought to separate the voter ID laws from what he acknowledged was the state's otherwise shameful history on voting rights. And he said the bill received more than just token Democratic support. Key moments in the trial surrounded the role of Democratic Sen. Joel Ford of Charlotte, who is Black and one of the bill's cosponsors.

Thompson said there are many changes from the 2013 law designed to improve ballot access while ensuring only legal citizens can vote. Republicans have said voter ID laws prevent voter fraud, which remains rare nationwide.

The current law greatly expanded the categories of qualifying IDs to include college student and government-employee IDs. Free IDs also are available from county elections boards or at early-voting sites, and people without IDs can still vote if they fill out a form at the voting precinct.