 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No legal fees for ex-prosecutor in wrongful conviction suit

  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former New Orleans prosecutor and ex-judge has lost an attempt to make the state reimburse him for money he spent defending himself in a civil lawsuit over a notorious wrongful murder conviction in the 1980s.

Thursday's ruling by the state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge was a loss for Ronald Bodenheimer.

Bodenheimer is best known in Louisiana as a former state judge in Jefferson Parish who went to prison after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges in 2003. But he was also a former assistant district attorney in New Orleans who prosecuted Reginald Adams for murder.

Adams was cleared after serving 34 years in prison for a killing he did not commit. The case prompted a public apology in 2014 from then-District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro after it was found police and prosecutors under an earlier district attorney had made false statements and concealed information about physical evidence and other suspects.

In 2017, Adams sued the city and others, including Bodenheimer, over the wrongful conviction.

People are also reading…

The city agreed to pay Adams $1.25 million in a settlement that ended the civil case for all involved. According to Thursday's 1st Circuit opinion, however, Bodenheimer sought state reimbursement for $70,000 in legal costs, saying Louisiana law obligated the state to cover his costs for claims arising from his official duties.

Thursday's appeal court ruling said the Adams case was settled with no court determination that Bodenheimer was acting in the scope of his official duties, or that he was free of misconduct in the case — two factors that would have to be met before the state would be required to reimburse him.

Bodenheimer's attorney, John Venezia, said in response to an email query that he was considering whether to seek a rehearing at the appeal court or appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — In an abrupt change, the White House on Wednesday floated new plans to pay for parts of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion social services and climate change package, shelving a proposed big increase in corporate tax rates though also adding a new billionaires' tax on the investment gains of the very richest Americans.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Manganiello leads tributes to Halyna Hutchins following on-set accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News