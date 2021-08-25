No Louisiana emergency virus plan expected for fall election

Still, only about 40% of Louisiana's population is fully immunized against the disease so far, according to state health department data. But that number has been rising as Louisiana has seen record-breaking numbers of people hospitalized from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Ardoin said he expects to see “people in the vulnerable population” keep using the absentee balloting process. While absentee-by-mail voting increased in recent elections, most mail-in votes were cast by people legally able to do so without the emergency rules.

Louisiana’s absentee balloting procedure is limited to voters 65 or older, members of the military, overseas voters, people who are hospitalized, the physically disabled and those who won’t be in their parish for the election.

Prior emergency rules had allowed people also to seek an absentee ballot if they were at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 because of medical conditions; were subject to a quarantine order; were advised by a health provider to self-quarantine; were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking medical confirmation; or were caring for someone who is isolated because of the disease.

