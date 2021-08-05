 Skip to main content
No masks required when Clemson University for fall semester
AP

No masks required when Clemson University for fall semester

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University will have no widespread mask requirement and no physical distancing as classes will resume at full capacity, the school announced this week.

Clemson’s announcement comes a day after the University of South Carolina rolled back plans to require masks, The Greenville News reported.

The rules are a significant department from those in place when Clemson began the 2020 school year with online classes due to the rising cases of COVID-19. This year, Clemson plans to start in-person and on time when classes begin Aug. 18.

In a statement Wednesday, university President Jim Clements said Clemson wasn’t able to make some protective measures due to state laws.

“While we all had hoped this pandemic would be behind us when we arrived in August, it is clear the Delta variant has changed the dynamics and heightened our need for continued diligence to protect our students, faculty and staff,” Clements said in the statement.

All the university’s buildings will be run at full capacity, officials said.

Though face masks won’t be required for most of the campus, they will be required in medical facilities and on public transportation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Greenville News.

