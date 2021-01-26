No more vaccines to hospital that gave vaccines to teachers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Santa Clara County health officials are withholding COVID-19 vaccines from a hospital after it offered the vaccine to about 65 teachers and staffers from a wealthy school district in Silicon Valley, skipping people over 65 and health care workers.

Teachers and staff at Los Gatos Union School District received an email last Thursday by Superintendent Paul Johnson offering vaccines ahead of schedule.

In the email, first reported by the San Jose Spotlight news outlet, Johnson said the hospital's offer was made in gratitude because the district raised funds for 3,500 meals that went to frontline workers at Good Samaritan and another hospital.

“The COO of the hospital says we can access the appointments ... and has cleared LGUSD staff to sign up under the healthcare buttons,” the email from Johnson to district staff obtained by Spotlight read.

Educators are part of Phase 1B for vaccine distribution in California and Santa Clara County, behind frontline staff, nursing home residents and those 65 and older.