No movement on energy policy overhaul as Senate adjourns

There's also urgency because Exelon, parent of Illinois' largest electric utility ComEd, has said that without a state bailout, it will shut down two nuclear plants later this year.

ON THE TABLE

The Senate was scheduled to take up the issue Tuesday, but negotiations didn't produce a bill. The Senate adjourned after approving Pritzker’s proposed changes to the state budget that effective date errors.

The governor's energy proposal — pitched as one that “protects consumers and the climate” — calls for nearly $700 million in state subsidies over five years to bail out three nuclear plants. It would also close coal plants by 2035 and natural gas-fired plants by 2045, according to an outline from Pritzker's office.

Illinois would invest more in solar and wind energy, offering a $4,000 rebate for electric vehicle buyers and overhaul how consumer rates are set, according to the outline that shows average residential customers would pay nearly $3 more each month.