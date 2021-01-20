No oil spilled in Alaska after tugboat strikes tanker ship

The gash of less than 3 feet (0.91 meters) happened about 10 feet (3.05 meters) above the water line, said Crystal Smith of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

The agency is gathering information and investigating with the Coast Guard to avoid another similar collision, Smith said.

“It’s important to understand why this incident happened, to make sure appropriate safety measures were taken to ensure something like this doesn’t happen in the future,” Smith said.

The marine terminal is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Anchorage in Prince William Sound, where 11 million gallons (41,639 kiloliters) of oil spilled after the tanker Exxon Valdez struck a reef in 1989.

The terminal receives 500,000 barrels of oil produced daily on Alaska’s North Slope. The oil is transferred to tankers and transported to refineries primarily on the U.S. West Coast.

The citizens' advisory council, which was created by Congress to help prevent a repeat of the Exxon Valdez spill, is seeking more information about the collision from terminal operator Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.

Alyeska contracts with Louisiana-based Edison Chouest Offshore, which owns the 140-foot (43-meter) tugboat, Taylor said.