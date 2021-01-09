No people cited in Phoenix metro area for mask violations

PHOENIX (AP) — No individuals in the Phoenix metropolitan area's 12 largest cities have been cited for violating mask mandates.

The laws, which have been in place for six months to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, have not been cited at all by Tucson and Flagstaff law enforcement.

The Phoenix area police and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have cited or referred fewer than 75 businesses out of more than 3,500 total complaints, the Arizona Republic reported on Monday.

The city of Scottsdale has cited the most businesses, followed by Tempe and Phoenix. Avondale, Buckeye, Glendale, Goodyear, Peoria and Surprise have also not cited any person or business for violating mandates.

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health has received more than 400 complaints related to workplace safety as a result of potential violations of state orders, but the agency has not cited any employers to date as of Monday.

Meanwhile, the state has among the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the country and some Phoenix metro hospitals have begun to refuse emergency transports.