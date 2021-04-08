No plans to revive Louisiana's voting machine search soon

No one brought up the allegations in Thursday's House committee hearing.

But Republican Rep. Bill Wheat, of Ponchatoula, said the state needs to “give confidence to folks in Louisiana” that the state's election processes are sound.

Ardoin said Louisiana ran its recent elections — including the high-profile 2020 presidential competition — amid a pandemic and after multiple hurricanes without controversy and with “no major complaints.”

Though he's defended Louisiana's elections processes, Ardoin also announced that he has set up a 15-member election integrity commission to review existing procedures and offer suggestions for improving confidence in elections and improving voter experiences.

Republican lawmakers are proposing in the session that starts Monday to rework the requirements for buying or leasing voting systems, to give themselves more oversight and to change the types of machines allowed. One of the bills is sponsored by Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt, the election oversight committee chair who criticized Ardoin's approach as too rushed and too insular.

The contract for new voting machines is estimated to be worth up to $100 million.