No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn't go quietly

Then came the ultimate loss, the election, and desperate machinations that politicians likened to the practices of “banana republics" or the "Third World” but were wholly America in the twilight of the Trump presidency.

Often with a wink and a nod over the past four years, sometimes more directly — “We love you,” he told the Capitol Hill mob as he gently suggested well into the clashes that they go home now — Trump made common cause with fringe elements eager to give him affirmation in return for his respect.

That made for a combustible mix when the stakes were highest. The elements had been coming together in plain sight, often in missives delivered by tweet. (On Friday, Twitter banned Trump's account, denying him his megaphone of choice, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”)

“I wish we could say we couldn’t see it coming,” President-elect Joe Biden said of the Capitol melee. "But that isn’t true. We could see it coming.”

Mary Trump saw it coming from her unique vantage point as a clinical psychologist and Trump niece.