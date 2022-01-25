 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No Trump endorsement? Senate hopeful enlists other GOP stars

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With former President Donald Trump holding off on making a new endorsement in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Republican primary for U.S. Senate, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is turning to other influencers in the party in hopes of generating conservative enthusiasm.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who endorsed McCormick last week, headlined a rally for the candidate on Tuesday at a skeet shooting facility near Allentown that doubled as McCormick's first public campaign appearance.

It was a preview of McCormick’s campaign strategy of enlisting an all-star roster of party stalwarts and Trump White House insiders, including adviser Hope Hicks and press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is now running for Arkansas governor.

The contest in Pennsylvania for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is expected to be among a handful of competitive races this year that will determine control of the Senate, a sentiment echoed by Cruz as he stumped for McCormick and pointed to the Senate's Democratic leader, New York's Chuck Schumer.

People are also reading…

“Pennsylvania could very well decide this entire election,” Cruz said. “The Senate is in the balance. I believe if we win in Pennsylvania, we will defeat Chuck Schumer. And if we lose in Pennsylvania, I think in all likelihood, Schumer remains the majority leader.”

In recent weeks, the Republican primary field for Pennsylvania's Senate seat has reset after the Trump-endorsed candidate, Sean Parnell, pulled out of the race amid an ugly custody battle with his estranged wife.

The national party is officially neutral, and party officials don’t expect Trump to make another endorsement in the race any time soon.

The candidates are working to win favor with state committee members ahead of an endorsement vote on Feb. 5 and so, for now, the surrogates will have to do.

McCormick is able to draw high-level support through his experience in Washington as a top official in President George W. Bush's administration and through the influence of his wife, Dina Powell, a former deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration. He is also well known in high finance as the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds.

Before going over McCormick’s long resume as a Gulf War combat veteran and senior government official, Cruz told the crowd, “Let me tell you something about this guy: He’s a badass.”

Still, McCormick has several hurdles to overcome.

One, he just got into the race barely two weeks ago. Two, he just moved back to Pittsburgh after living in Washington and Connecticut since 2005, raising cries of carpetbaggery from rivals.

Three, he is relatively unknown to voters, especially considering that his primary rivals include Jeff Bartos, the GOP's endorsed candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, and Mehmet Oz, the heart surgeon, wellness author and TV personality who carries unrivaled name recognition as the host of daytime TV’s “Dr. Oz Show.”

It remains to be seen whether McCormick's strategy will help.

“If he has out-of-staters coming to speak on his behalf, that reinforces one of his problems, and that is that he’s just recently back here from out of state,” said Jeffrey Piccola, the Republican Party chair in York County and a Bartos supporter.

Last Friday, Hicks highlighted McCormick's invite-only dinner at a fancy Italian restaurant in Wilkes-Barre, the night before two regional caucuses of the state party met to interview candidates.

In addition to the rally with Cruz, Sanders is expected in Pennsylvania in the coming days.

For Dave Ball, the chair of the Washington County Republican Party, McCormick checks the boxes he looks for in a candidate: someone with the money to run a campaign, charisma, shared values and the ability to win a general election.

But Ball doesn't care about endorsements. He doesn't think they mean anything to voters or, for that matter, the state committee members who will vote on whether to endorse a candidate in the May 17 primary election.

“With the endorsements that they have right now," Ball said, "who’s going to be impressed with these?”

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News