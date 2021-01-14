No uniform system for California's mass vaccine rollout

“Everybody is afraid of being the health care institution that’s in the headlines for giving to the ‘wrong’ people, and I really think that that fear is stifling some of the progress,” she said. “My suggestion is that we don’t discourage flexibility but we encourage transparency around the process.”

California state officials have acknowledged much of what happens is out of their hands, saying they want counties to follow state guidelines but for the most part won't punish them when they don't. The state has not laid out any specifics on what a county should do with extra vaccines.

“We just want to say that we should not waste vaccine,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Tuesday, acknowledging that distributors are making decisions on the fly. “We know that our providers and those who are in charge of vaccinating are very thoughtful, innovative people.”

Sacramento and Yolo Counties are among those trying to anticipate problems before they happen. Sacramento County has a waitlist that officials can turn to if there are extra doses available.