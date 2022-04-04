 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No votes planned for NC legislative mini-session this week

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators won't take up any business during a scheduled three-day reconvened session that began on Monday.

Only a handful of House and Senate members returned to the Legislative Building as each chamber gaveled floor meetings in and out within minutes.

While General Assembly leaders essentially concluded four weeks ago a work session that began in January 2021, they formally agreed to come back this week in case there was some urgent business they needed to address.

Such business didn't surface. Spokespersons for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said no recorded votes would be held before Wednesday's scheduled adjournment. Only government oversight or study committees are meeting this week, too.

A similar short-term work period is scheduled for May 4-6. Whether or not votes are held in early May, the General Assembly will begin its budget-adjusting session on May 18. That should last many weeks.

People are also reading…

The General Assembly's 2021 work period already had set longevity records for recent state history, with the House and Senate holding most daily floor meetings since at least 1965, according to legislative data.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records

EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Revelations of a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump's phone calls on the day of last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are raising fresh questions about the diligence — or lack thereof — of his record keeping.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine’s president Zelenskyy gives a powerful speech at Grammys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News