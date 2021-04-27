 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Noem joins lawsuit challenging social cost of climate change
0 comments
AP

Noem joins lawsuit challenging social cost of climate change

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is joining a multi-state lawsuit aimed at stopping federal regulators from making decisions that factor in the social cost that carbon and greenhouse gases have on the environment.

The monetary figure factors into a wide variety of federal policy decisions, including Environmental Protection Agency regulations and government spending.

Gov. Kristi Noem said South Dakota will join a legal challenge to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in January that established a working group to further examine the financial cost of climate change on society.

The panel issued a report in February that set the social cost of carbon, or SCC, at $52 a ton.

Noem and other Republican attorneys general argue that Biden's order amounts to an unconstitutional overreach that would slow the economy and impose a burden on the American people.

“After a year of misguided lockdowns in response to the COVID pandemic, the last thing that America needs is more burdensome regulation that will cripple our economy,” Noem said in a news release. “President Biden’s attempt to implement a ‘social cost of greenhouse gases’ value will result in government sticking their hands into virtually every aspect of our day-to-day lives.”

Although critics of the SCC approach, which began under President Barack Obama but was abandoned under President Donald Trump, say applying damage values associated with carbon production to American industry could hurt countless businesses, including in agriculture, others say it’s a matter of perspective.

Mark Winegar, co-chair of Sierra Club’s South Dakota chapter, told the Argus-Leader that depending on how the SCC values are applied, they could be used for an agricultural advantage.

With a financial value of the cost of carbon determined, policymakers could use it to create incentives for farmers rather than penalties, he said. But the industry as a whole won’t shift to more environmentally sustainable methods without being prompted by government action, he said.

“We need that carrot,” Winegar said. “We need to say, ’You can do it however you want to do it, but if you do it this way, we’re gonna help.”

The other parties in the federal lawsuit are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, West Virginia Wyoming and Louisiana.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supermoon lights up skylines across the world

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News