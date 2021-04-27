Noem joins lawsuit challenging social cost of climate change

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is joining a multi-state lawsuit aimed at stopping federal regulators from making decisions that factor in the social cost that carbon and greenhouse gases have on the environment.

The monetary figure factors into a wide variety of federal policy decisions, including Environmental Protection Agency regulations and government spending.

Gov. Kristi Noem said South Dakota will join a legal challenge to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in January that established a working group to further examine the financial cost of climate change on society.

The panel issued a report in February that set the social cost of carbon, or SCC, at $52 a ton.

Noem and other Republican attorneys general argue that Biden's order amounts to an unconstitutional overreach that would slow the economy and impose a burden on the American people.

“After a year of misguided lockdowns in response to the COVID pandemic, the last thing that America needs is more burdensome regulation that will cripple our economy,” Noem said in a news release. “President Biden’s attempt to implement a ‘social cost of greenhouse gases’ value will result in government sticking their hands into virtually every aspect of our day-to-day lives.”