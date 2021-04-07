Noem pitches transgender sports ban; lawmakers say not now

“I can call a session, but it's really up to the Speaker of the House, Spencer Gosch, if he thinks it's important enough to have a discussion or if they would like to ... move forward and keep the executive orders in place," the governor said in an interview with Dakota Radio Group this week.

However, critics of Noem's orders have said they don't carry the force of law and amount to little more than a recommendation. Indeed, school boards and administrators have shied away from Noem's order, indicating they will stick with the high school sports activities association's current policy, at least until the issue comes to some resolution in the Legislature.

Gosch also refuted the notion that the special session is up to him, pointing out that the governor’s role is to issue the proclamation and determine the scope for a special legislative session.

He said that when the Legislature meets in June, he saw the changes to the medical marijuana law as “easy fixes.". The governor has proposed setting a limit on the number of cannabis plants allowed in medical users’ homes, prohibiting patients under 21 from smoking marijuana and clarifying the Department of Health’s authority to track marijuana before it is sold.

