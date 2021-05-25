Noem pushes to bar 'critical race theory' from universities

Noem did not cite specific instances of anything currently being taught that she found objectionable. But she asked the Board of Regents to look into whether state funds were being used for such teachings on race and whether diversity offices had gone beyond the bounds of “their original mission.”

The Board of Regents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Conservative lawmakers have worked in recent years to gain more control of the state's public universities and rein in what they see as a stifling of conservative thought on university campuses. The Board of Regents, along with the Legislature, is currently reviewing the administrative structure of the universities. A report on a possible restructuring is due in November.

Burrow said he did not anticipate any immediate changes to how history and race are taught at universities, casting Noem's letter as the latest episode in a long tradition of politicians attacking academia to score points with their base.

“She seems to envision a version where the United States is always right," he said. "That’s just not what history demonstrates.”

