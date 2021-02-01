Noem raises almost $1M in 4th quarter

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem, who has said she'll seek a second term as governor next year, reported raising nearly $1 million in the fourth quarter.

In a report filed Friday, the Republican reported raising about $966,000 to end the year, and spent just under $400,000.

KELO-TV said Noem's report showed a year-end balance of about $1.4 million.

Former President Donald Trump urged Noem to challenge Sen. John Thune in a primary, but she has said she won't. Trump was angry at Thune's remarks on his election loss.

Noem narrowly defeated Democrat Billie Sutton in 2018.

