Noem settles on roomy turboprop for new state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday, with the state opting for a bigger, faster and newer turboprop after some lawmakers questioned whether she was hoping to buy a jet.

The Department of Transportation completed the purchase of a 2015 Beechcraft King Air 350 for about $4.5 million, spokesman Ian Fury confirmed. The aircraft, which holds up to nine passengers, is marketed to business executives with pull-out work tables, a built-in refreshment center and onboard Wi-Fi.

Legislators were skeptical earlier this year when the governor requested a $5 million allocation to update the state's plane fleet. Some believed she was angling to buy a jet, especially as she has become a regular fixture at conservative conferences nationwide.

Democrats also criticized her for using the state plane to attend 2019 events held by political organizations, even though state law bars using the state plane for political or personal trips. Noem defended those trips as part of her job as “an ambassador for the state.”