Noem signs county zoning streamlining, 14 other bills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday signed 15 bills from the South Dakota Legislature, including a law to streamline the county permit process.

The Republican governor spent a considerable amount of effort in this year's legislative session pushing a proposal to streamline the permitting process for feedlots and other projects. She cast the overhaul as a part of her focus on economic development, arguing it would allow people to start profitable projects in rural communities. The proposal makes wide-ranging changes to how counties decide on permits.

Noem also signed a bill to give people the option to take the written portion of the driver's license exam in Spanish. She gave lawmakers the go-ahead to examine the state's public universities. The legislation requires the Board of Regents to assemble a task force with at least eleven members, including four legislators. It paves the way for a potential shake up in public universities.