Noem touts $100 million broadband subsidy program

About 95% of the state's population has access to high-speed internet, according to a report this year from the Federal Communications Commission. That's slightly below the national rate and ranks South Dakota 32nd among U.S. states. In the state's rural areas, the percentage goes down to 89%. During Noem's first months in office, she made it a goal to get high-speed internet access statewide by the end of her term next year.

It's not clear that will happen by 2022, but the pandemic gave her a big boost. Noem said there's an increased demand for education, doctor's consultations and jobs to be conducted over the internet.

The $1.25 billion of federal relief money the state government received for coronavirus relief also helped. Noem had struggled to get a $10 million allotment for the broadband subsidy program in 2020, but this year, with the state budget flush with federal funds, her proposal to allot $100 million for the program sailed through the Legislature. It was the largest project lawmakers approved this year.