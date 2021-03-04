Noem weighs in on special session process for AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday offered her opinion that the Legislature could easily convene to consider impeaching the state’s attorney general for his role in a fatal car crash, putting her at odds with the Republican lawmaker overseeing the proceedings.

As lawmakers consider a process that is unprecedented in the state, the procedural conflict touches on rules in the state constitution that are unclear, but will bear on whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will even have to face an impeachment inquiry as he seeks to hold on to his job.

Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch, who led the move to postpone considering impeachment, has asserted that the Legislature would need support from two-thirds of both chambers to convene outside the regularly scheduled legislative session. That would make it more difficult for the Legislature to even consider impeaching the Republican attorney general.

But Noem says legislative leaders could simply call lawmakers back to Pierre.

“I believe they don’t need a special session for impeachment,” the governor said at a news conference.