Noem's address features Down Syndrome abortion ban, economy

Even Democratic legislative leaders, who have seen their numbers dwindle in the Capitol, acknowledged their caucus was not likely to present a full-fledged opposition to Noem's abortion bill.

“South Dakota is already extremely restrictive in abortion, and if the legislation is redundant or if it's already not possible in this state, then I don't know why we would need this bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, adding that he would be examining the bill and polling fellow Democrats.

Noem billed herself as a “family-first governor," tying that theme into attracting new business projects to the state, pushing for broadband internet expansion projects and new school curriculae that will teach American history and civics.

“I believe that we can create an environment where families are not forced to choose between the modern economy on the one hand, and then life in their hometown on the other,” Noem said.

Her administration has come up with roughly $250 million in one-time funds as it used federal coronavirus relief aid to offset state expenses tied to the pandemic. She would like $100 million to go towards expanding broadband internet access and another $50 million to an endowment for scholarships for South Dakota college students.