Noem's tweet about student food pantry seen as dig at Haley

But Cathy Brechtelsbauer, the state coordinator for Bread for the World, a Christian organization that advocates for policies to end hunger, said that the need for food pantries in South Dakota is “tremendous,” with parking lots at times filling with cars of people waiting for food.

“It’s important that our food pantries can fill in the gaps and in this pandemic, the gaps have certainly grown wider,” she said.

Noem recently said she is not running for president in 2024 and her focus is on her role as governor; she is up for reelection in 2022. But she has made moves to suggest otherwise, cultivating a nationwide following, weighing in on issues far outside South Dakota and traveling to campaign and raise money. She was in Arkansas over the weekend, duck hunting with U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman.

While Haley has not directly addressed whether she will run in 2024, Stewart, the GOP strategist, expects the two politicians to continue to “butt heads” over both Trump and the party's recent Senate losses in Georgia.

“This is what we’re going to see for the next few years," she said. "It’s off to the races.”

Thomas Beaumont contributed reporting from Des Moines, Iowa.

