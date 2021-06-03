Noisy protest disrupts governor's 1st reelection rally

However, political observers noted that the outcome in a district that has been controlled by Democrats for more than a decade won't automatically translate to the rest of the state, where conservative Hispanic Democrats, independent voters and rural residents can swing elections.

Lonna Atkeson, a political science professor at the University of New Mexico, said historical trends also point to more Republican governors being elected nationally during the midterm and that presidential approval ratings and Lujan Grisham's own approval among New Mexico residents will play a role.

“It’s hard to know what’s going to happen there,” Atkeson said. “In the next six months, we could see some real inflation or we could have a crisis in manufacturing and depending on how long that takes to run its course, those big picture items could be very harmful to her.”

Atkeson also acknowledged frustration over the pandemic, noting that the pace of economic recovery will likely be a consideration for voters next year if the effects continue to linger.

