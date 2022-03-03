Nominees announced for judicial vacancy in western Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three nominees have been announced for a Circuit Court judicial vacancy that serves four counties in western Kentucky, officials said.

The Judicial Nominating Commission announced nominees this week for the 56th Judicial Circuit that includes Caldwell, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg counties.

The nominees are attorneys Jill L. Giordano of Princeton and H.B. Quinn of Cadiz and Judge James Rodman Redd III of Cadiz, the commission said in a statement. Giordano is in private law practice and serves as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for the region. Quinn is in private law practice and serves as the master commissioner for Trigg County. Redd serves as a district judge for the region.

The person selected will succeed Circuit Judge C.A. Woodall III, who resigned effective Jan. 31.

The names of the nominees are sent to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0