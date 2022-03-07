Nominees chosen for vacant judgeship in Kentucky circuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Nominees have been chosen to fill a circuit court judicial vacancy in Kentucky, covering Boyle and Mercer counties.

The Judicial Nominating Commission announced the three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Jeffrey Len Dotson of Harrodsburg, Christopher Joel Reed of Danville and David Allen Taylor of Harrodsburg.

Dotson is a district court judge for Boyle and Mercer counties, Reed has his own law practice, and Taylor is in practice with Taylor and Johns law firm.

The seat became vacant when Judge Darren W. Peckler resigned this year.

The three names are sent to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

