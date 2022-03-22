 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nominees chosen to fill two judicial vacancies in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Nominees have been named for two judicial vacancies in Kentucky.

One of the seats is in district court for McLean and Muhlenberg counties, left vacant when Judge Brian Crick was killed in the December tornadoes in western Kentucky, the state Supreme Court said in a news release.

The nominees are all attorneys: Al Miller and Darris Lynn Russell, both of Central City, and Eric S. Stovall of Greenville. Miller has been practicing since 1974. Russell was county attorney in Muhlenberg County for more than 30 years. Stovall has practiced for 20 years and is western regional manager for the Department of Public Advocacy’s public defender office in Madisonville.

Three lawyers were also nominated for a vacancy in central Kentucky, covering Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties. They are Kathryn “Katie” Holland Gabhart and Gerry L. Harris of Georgetown and John M. Sosbe of Stamping Ground.

Gabhart has served as executive director of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission and as general counsel for the Kentucky State Board of Elections. Harris has been in private practice for more than 30 years. Sosbe is partner with the Cook & Watkins law firm.

The person chosen will succeed Judge Brian K. Privett, who resigned effective Jan. 31.

The names are sent to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint replacements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

