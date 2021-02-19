Nominees narrowing to fill top Ohio utility regulator job

— Virginia King, an assistant general counsel at Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. focused on the company's sustainability efforts

— Daniel Shields, who spent 30 years at the PUCO, including as federal energy advocate, and the past seven years at the Office of Consumer’s Counsel

— Melissa Shilling, a 17-year member of the state's Environmental Review Appeals Commission

Also Friday, Generation Now Inc., a political dark money group that authorities say was used as part of the bribery scheme, was scheduled to enter a guilty plea in federal court in Cincinnati to one count of racketeering while agreeing to forfeit $1.5 million.

Federal investigators say former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others used Generation Now as a conduit for $60 million secretly provided by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. The money was allegedly used to gain legislative approval for a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear power plants operated by a FirstEnergy subsidiary when the bill was passed in July 2019.