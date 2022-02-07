 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Non-citizens cited in Montana county voter registration case

  • Updated
  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two non U.S.-citizens who are accused of casting votes last year in a north-central Montana mayor's race that was decided by two votes have been cited for allegedly signing fraudulent voter registration applications, prosecutors said Monday.

It's unknown if the candidate who lost will seek to have the election held again.

Grace Albia and Jannet Zeta were cited on accusations they filled out voter registration applications in October saying they were U.S. citizens, Phillips County prosecutors said in a statement. They have work visas and are not allowed to to vote, the statement said.

Albia and Zeta moved to Dodson from the Philippines last summer to teach in the elementary school, according to the school district’s Facebook page. After the election, town residents complained that Albia and Zeta had voted, leading to the citations.

They have pleaded not guilty in Justice Court. A trial date has not been set. The misdemeanor charges are punishable by fines of up to $500 under state law.

People are also reading…

Albia and Zeta did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent to their school email addresses on Monday. An attorney has not been appointed to represent them, county officials said.

Dodson is a town of about 125 people. Forty-one people voted in the November 2021 municipal election for mayor and city council.

The incumbent mayor, Angel Arocha, won by a 21-19 vote over Glenn Dolphay. There was one write-in vote. Dolphay did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment on whether he now plans to challenge the election result.

Albia and Zeta declined to tell investigating officials if anyone encouraged them to register and vote, according to the statement from prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Judge says she'll soon rule on congressional districts map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state's congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News