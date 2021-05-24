Nonpartisan budget report says future nuke costs are rising

Sen. Edward J. Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat who is a longstanding critic of nuclear weapons modernization, said in a statement Monday that Biden has an opportunity to scale back the program and save billions.

“The United States can deter our adversaries and reassure our allies without making an insane investment in nuclear weapons overkill, including capabilities that may invite rather than prevent a nuclear exchange,” he said.

The new Congressional Budget Office estimate includes significantly higher costs for modernizing the Energy Department's outdated laboratories and production plants, which are central to the broader plan for replacing current nuclear weapons and warheads. CBO projected a $23 billion increase in those costs for the eight-year period from 2021 to 2028.

Similarly, it projected a $15 billion increase in the cost of operating the current fleet of Ohio-class nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarines over the next eight years. It said this mainly reflects the Navy's plan to operate some submarines longer than previously planned. Those submarines eventually will be replaced with a new fleet of Columbia-class vessels.

In addition to modernizing nuclear warheads, which is done under the purview of the Energy Department, the Defense Department is planning to replace each of the three “legs” of the nuclear triad — the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, the Air Force long-range nuclear bombers, and the Minuteman 3 land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs.

